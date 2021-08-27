Recent heat wave stretches into the weekend; possible pattern shift next week

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question, it’s been a hot week in Southwest and Central Virginia! Our recent heat wave stretches back five days in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville.

In fact, Lynchburg tied a long-standing record high on Thursday! The highest temperature recorded on August 26 in the Hill City? 95 degrees, set all the way back in 1900.

That’s exactly the number we hit on Thursday.

Your Friday is starting with some areas of dense fog, although not everyone is seeing the reduced visibility.

Once the fog burns off, the temperatures skyrocket once again into the afternoon. Many of you have a good chance at the 90s again.

Storm chances appear to be lower than Wednesday or Thursday. I put an isolated chance in the New River Valley, while our other zones will be mainly dry.

We stay hot over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure gets locked in over the eastern United States. If I had to pick the hotter day, it would be Saturday.

I do believe there will be more clouds around Saturday and Sunday and we could have some isolated storms each afternoon.

You may be yelling into your phone or computer screen: “Justin, when is this hot pattern going to end?” Well, we’re starting to see signs of a pattern shift next week!

The changes will be caused by a front that will drop in from the northwest and the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida southwest.

Long-range models are hinting at heavy rain and flooding Wednesday into Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

I will note that this shift happens on day six and seven of the extended forecast, so it is subject to change. Stay tuned to our weather segments over the weekend and early next week for updates!