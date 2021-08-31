Cloudy icon
Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

Watch expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Tornado
Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for multiple counties and cities in Southwest and Central Virginia.

The watch expires at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

This includes a vast majority of Southwest and Central Virginia, including many localities in our viewing area.

Southwest and Central Virginia counties include:

  • Alleghany County
  • Amherst County
  • Appomattox County
  • Bath County
  • Bedford County
  • Botetourt County
  • Campbell County
  • Carroll County
  • Craig County
  • Floyd County
  • Franklin County
  • Giles County
  • Halifax County
  • Henry County
  • Montgomery County
  • Nelson County
  • Patrick County
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Pulaski County
  • Roanoke County
  • Rockbridge County
  • Rockingham County

Southwest and Central Virginia cities include:

  • Buena Vista
  • Covington
  • Danville
  • Galax
  • Lexington
  • Lynchburg
  • Martinsville
  • Radford
  • Roanoke
  • Salem

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

