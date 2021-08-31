Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for multiple counties and cities in Southwest and Central Virginia.

The watch expires at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

This includes a vast majority of Southwest and Central Virginia, including many localities in our viewing area.

Southwest and Central Virginia counties include:

Alleghany County

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Bath County

Bedford County

Botetourt County

Campbell County

Carroll County

Craig County

Floyd County

Franklin County

Giles County

Halifax County

Henry County

Montgomery County

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Pulaski County

Roanoke County

Rockbridge County

Rockingham County

Southwest and Central Virginia cities include:

Buena Vista

Covington

Danville

Galax

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Radford

Roanoke

Salem

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.