Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for multiple counties and cities in Southwest and Central Virginia.
The watch expires at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
This includes a vast majority of Southwest and Central Virginia, including many localities in our viewing area.
Southwest and Central Virginia counties include:
- Alleghany County
- Amherst County
- Appomattox County
- Bath County
- Bedford County
- Botetourt County
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Craig County
- Floyd County
- Franklin County
- Giles County
- Halifax County
- Henry County
- Montgomery County
- Nelson County
- Patrick County
- Pittsylvania County
- Pulaski County
- Roanoke County
- Rockbridge County
- Rockingham County
Southwest and Central Virginia cities include:
- Buena Vista
- Covington
- Danville
- Galax
- Lexington
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Radford
- Roanoke
- Salem
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.