More humid Sunday with most showers staying north of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – The first thing I noticed when I walked out the door this morning? The muggies have returned! It’s much warmer and more humid than recent mornings.

High temperatures during the afternoon will run close to average for early September. We’ll have extra clouds around and most showers will stay north of us.

A cold front passes through the area tonight and Monday morning, sparking a few showers.

Once the rain stops, we’ll see the skies clear out and humidity levels will drop again! It will feel quite comfortable by Monday afternoon.

Another front is expected to pass through Wednesday. Rain chances don’t look very impressive, but we can’t rule out a stray shower Wednesday or Thursday.

Humidity levels will drop AGAIN behind this second front. Look for an early fall feel with sunshine Friday.

Switching gears to the tropics, that same front is expected to guide Hurricane Larry away from the United States.

There is another system we may need to watch in the Gulf of Mexico this week. It currently has a 30-percent chance of becoming “Mindy.”