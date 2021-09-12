Hazy and hot weather takes over for the second half of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re officially ten days away from the start of fall. The new season will come on Wednesday, September 22.

We’ve been enjoying a taste of fall weather the past few days! However, it appears Mother Nature is not ready to flip the switch for good.

The most important thing you’ll notice about the weather today will be the hotter temperatures. We’ll be almost ten degrees above-average for highs this afternoon.

We’re featuring Barren Springs, Timber Ridge, Burnt Chimney, New London and Vernon Hill in the small town shoutout today.

Humidity will likely be a touch more noticeable today than in recent days, but still tolerable. Look for dew points to go even higher by Monday and Tuesday.

We’ve had numerous bouts with wildfire smoke this summer. The haze will be back starting today and into the new work week.

The sun’s rays will be somewhat obscured by the haze, but we’ll also have a good chance at vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

Temperatures go even higher than today by Monday afternoon. In fact, we’ll be in range of record highs!

At the moment, it appears Lynchburg will be the closest to tying or setting a new record, but our other communities will also be close.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, although the cooling trend will be very gradual. Thursday through Saturday will be the coolest stretch of the next seven days.

The best chances for isolated storms will come Thursday and Friday, but don’t bet on much rain this week.