Summer weather makes way for showery pattern, fall cold front next week

ROANOKE, Va. – A sliver of tropical moisture rides a stalled front just east of the area today. Therefore, we expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky at times Friday. High temperatures will be similar to what they were Thursday afternoon with very sporadic downpours developing - mostly over higher terrain and areas just east of here.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/17/2021

Most high school football action goes off without any trouble. Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s, and it will be a little muggy still.

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/17/2021

As high pressure takes over this weekend, it will direct most showers and storms toward areas west of the Parkway. Even still, these will be hit-or-miss Saturday. High temperatures will rise a few more degrees than they have the past couple days.

High temperatures for the weekend of 9/18 and 9/19

After the weekend, high pressure gradually moves to the Northeast. That will place us under a bit of a wedge, in which the air from the east and northeast wedges up against the mountains. This provides more clouds, lower temperatures (afternoons in the 70s) and occasional showers.

Weather pattern early next week

A strong fall cold front will then bring the chance for more rain and storms Wednesday, along with gusty wind. Following that, we’ll get a rush of autumnal air. Highs next Thursday will likely be in the 60s and 70s with low humidity.

Tracking a strong fall cold front next week

That means temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s by next Friday morning.