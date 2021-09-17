Cloudy icon
72º
wsls logo

Weather

Summer weather makes way for showery pattern, fall cold front next week

It will take about another five days for humidity levels to dip to autumnal levels

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: summer, showers, rain, fall, autumn, your local weather authority
What we're tracking from 9/17 to 9/23/2021
What we're tracking from 9/17 to 9/23/2021

ROANOKE, Va. – A sliver of tropical moisture rides a stalled front just east of the area today. Therefore, we expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky at times Friday. High temperatures will be similar to what they were Thursday afternoon with very sporadic downpours developing - mostly over higher terrain and areas just east of here.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/17/2021

Most high school football action goes off without any trouble. Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s, and it will be a little muggy still.

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/17/2021

As high pressure takes over this weekend, it will direct most showers and storms toward areas west of the Parkway. Even still, these will be hit-or-miss Saturday. High temperatures will rise a few more degrees than they have the past couple days.

High temperatures for the weekend of 9/18 and 9/19

After the weekend, high pressure gradually moves to the Northeast. That will place us under a bit of a wedge, in which the air from the east and northeast wedges up against the mountains. This provides more clouds, lower temperatures (afternoons in the 70s) and occasional showers.

Weather pattern early next week

A strong fall cold front will then bring the chance for more rain and storms Wednesday, along with gusty wind. Following that, we’ll get a rush of autumnal air. Highs next Thursday will likely be in the 60s and 70s with low humidity.

Tracking a strong fall cold front next week

That means temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s by next Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter