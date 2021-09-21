Periods of rain, localized flooding precede an appropriately-timed rush of fall air

ROANOKE, Va. – A cool air wedge is the main player in our weather Tuesday, keeping clouds locked in and temperatures only in the 60s and 70s. That’s a big difference compared to the past several days!

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/21/2021

At the same time, warm, moist air rides in above that cool air wedge. That means we’ll see periods of rain throughout the day Tuesday. Some of these will turn heavy at times.

FutureTracker - 10 a.m. Tuesday

Showers by the afternoon and evening may turn a little more scattered in nature, but we can still expect the chance of getting wet through the second half of the day.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

As a cold front gets closer to us, periods of rain (some heavy) continue into commute time Wednesday. We may see a few breaks in the action from time to time Wednesday, as our cold front gains a little more steam.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Wednesday

Once the front begins to tilt back to the west a bit is when we expect a narrow band of heavy rain and storms to move slowly from west to east. That happens late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening before clearing out overnight.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

While most of us do the need the rain, there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. Widespread rain totals of 1-4″ and localized totals of 4-6″ can cause issues for low-lying, flood-prone spots.

Storm threats through Wednesday, 9/22/2021

Wednesday marks the first day of autumn.

Behind our front, a rush of autumnal air comes into southwest and central Virginia. Most of us drop into the 50s Thursday morning with highs in the 60s and 70s (with more sun). By Friday and Saturday mornings, however, most of us fall into the 40s.

Morning lows through Sunday, 9/26/2021

This is likely to be some of the coolest weather we’ve seen since mid-to-late May!

The tropics, however, are not cooling off. Thankfully, Peter and Rose will stay away from the U.S.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m, September 21, 2021

Sam is likely to form in the coming days off the Cape Verde Islands of Africa, but won’t be a concern for the next week or so. We’ll keep an eye on it!