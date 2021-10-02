Throwing it back to summer temperatures for the first weekend in October

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! We’re waking up with the cool temperatures that we would typically expect in October.

If you like the crisp start, make sure to soak it in as we may not feel this way again for at least a week!

In addition to the cool air, we’ll enjoy sunshine for the various fall festivals happening across the region this morning.

Fall festival forecast - Saturday morning (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll warm up by about 30 degrees by 3 or 4 p.m. as many communities top out in the 80s for highs.

Look for humidity to stay manageable today and we’re not forecasting any rain.

Saturday's forecast high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll be warmer Sunday morning than this morning, but the high temperatures during the afternoon will be similar to today.

Extra humidity is in the forecast to wrap up the weekend. The moisture will be accompanied by more clouds and a few showers.

The humidity trend will continue into the new work week and rain chances increase to 60-percent on Monday.

Tracking humidity - Monday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This will be the start of an active and cooler weather pattern in Southwest and Central Virginia.

An upper-level low pressure system will be one of the primary reasons we keep rain in the forecast each day.

At the moment, Monday and Wednesday are forecast to be the wettest days of the week. We’ll also have highs in the 60s and 70s each day.