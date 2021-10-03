Clouds, shower chances increase as weather pattern becomes more active

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend off to nice start weather-wise with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our high temperatures reached the 70s and 80s across the region.

The warmer trend has continued into this morning! It will feel different compared to Saturday morning as temperatures are up by 10 degrees in some spots.

We won’t see a big change in the afternoon high temperatures. You may notice a touch more humidity, however.

Sunday's high temperatures

We are watching a front out to the west that may be able to spark some showers later in the day. Precipitation chances will not start to rise until 3 or 4 p.m.

Areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway will have the best odds to see some rain during the daytime.

Today's hour-by-hour shower chances

Shower chances will continue into tonight and Monday. In fact, Monday could be quite wet at times as we’re forecasting 60-percent chances for rain.

The weather pattern is forecast to stay active through at least Wednesday. Why? Well, we expect an upper level low to get “cut-off” and send rounds of moisture our way.

Here’s an explainer of what exactly a cut-off low is. The snapshot on the map is from Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Cut-off low explainer

While rain chances come up in the days ahead, temperatures are forecast to come down some.

Look for highs in the 60s and 70s during the work week. Morning lows should be pretty stagnant in the 50s and 60s, which is a signal that we’ll have steady moisture.

Temperature trend - afternoon highs

Long-range forecast models are hinting at showers becoming more scattered in nature by Thursday and beyond. We’ll fine-tune that forecast as we get better information.