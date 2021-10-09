Damp & cooler to start the weekend; much more pleasant by Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’ve been stuck in a bit of a gloomy weather pattern lately, with numerous clouds and rain at times.

It appears we’ll start the weekend with more of the same. We have mostly cloudy to overcast skies in the forecast all day.

If there’s some good news to take away from the outlook, it’s that today won’t be a total washout. The best shower chances will be confined to the morning hours and the afternoon and evening should be a good bit drier.

Our westernmost zones have been tagged with a “low risk” for flooding today; so if you live in West Virginia or the Mountain Empire, stay weather aware!

The clouds and showers are projected to help keep temperatures down this afternoon.

Average or “normal” highs run in the upper 60s to low 70s this time of year, but it looks like we’ll be about five degrees below those marks today.

The weather looks MUCH more pleasant on Sunday. We’ll start the day with some clouds around, but the skies are forecast to clear throughout the day.

We’re likely to have mostly sunny skies by afternoon, along with temperatures about ten degrees warmer than today.

Here’s a snapshot of forecast temperatures, cloud cover and precipitation at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The warming trend continues into the new work week. It appears we’ll be running about ten degrees above-average by Wednesday.

The map below shows the temperature outlook, compared to the averages for the middle of October. Warmer colors indicate temperatures above-average.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, you can see the jetstream will be well north of the region. That means the odds for rain will be pretty low during the work week.

At the moment, I’ve only added 20-percent chances on Tuesday and Friday. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day!