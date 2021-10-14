Strong, fall cold front takes us from sweat to sweaters in the coming days

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer’s last stand has two days to go. Now, Thursday’s starting out nicely with temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, however, most of us will be within a few degrees of record warmth.

Highs in the New River Valley reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, whereas most other places reach the low to mid 80s.

Near-record warmth Thursday afternoon

With the help of a breeze from the south, Friday’s high temperatures will rise a little more. That still puts us within record territory in almost all five of our zones.

Near-record warmth Friday afternoon

Temperatures for the majority of high school football games will be in the 70s, which (as you can imagine) is quite warm for this time in October. A strong cold front is going to change all that, though, by Saturday.

This front will spark scattered showers and perhaps some storms. The best chance for thunder, and perhaps strong gusts within a storm or two, will be along and east of US 29 between Noon and 4 p.m.

Showers form along a strong cold front Saturday

As this front blows through, the wind will pick and afternoon temperatures will likely drop in the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Make sure you dress accordingly for the Tech vs. Pitt game.

Ad

Cool air and a gusty wind Saturday afternoon

Come Sunday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s in the higher elevations. With sunshine and a gusty wind at times, it will certainly feel like fall in southwest and central Virginia.

High temperatures for the weekend of 10/16 and 10/17

Most mornings next week start in the 40s. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with a calmer wind.