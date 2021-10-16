Strong cold front sends showers, gusty wind and cooler air into the region

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been talking about it all week and our strong cold front will finally arrive today.

The first impact we’ll see from the front? Showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorm or two. The rain will move from west to east, starting in the New River Valley and Highlands in the morning and ending in Lynchburg and Southside by afternoon.

The graphic below shows hour-by-hour rain chances for the Roanoke Valley.

Shower chances for the Roanoke Valley - Saturday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops, the wind will pick up out of the northwest. We expect sustained breezes with stronger gusts possible from time to time.

Look for the wind to stay noticeable through at least Sunday night.

Sustained wind vs. wind gusts - Saturday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The northwest winds will also bring in cooler, fall-like air for Sunday. It could be quite chilly first thing in the morning with lows expected to be in the 40s.

Chilly air first thing Sunday morning (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures rise to the 60s for most of us by Sunday afternoon. That’s about five degrees below-average for mid-October.

Temperatures gradually warm up under mostly sunny skies during the work week. We’re back above-average by Tuesday and Wednesday.

What we're tracking - Wednesday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We may have another front to contend with later in the week. At the moment, rain chances look minimal but we’ll continue to watch the Thursday/Friday timeframe.

Temperatures are likely to take another dip following the front.