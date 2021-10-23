Variable temperatures and cloud cover, but no rain this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re starting the day about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday morning. You should expect 40s and 50s for temperatures as you walk out the door.

After the cool start, we’ll see temperatures rise to seasonable levels by afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 60s to low 70s.

We’ll also have either mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies throughout the day. All rain stays well north of the forecast area.

The cloud cover and rain chance forecast is very similar for the second half of the weekend. There is change in the forecast though!

Southerly winds drive warmer air into the region. We’ll be about 6 to 10 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon than this afternoon.

After the quiet weekend weather, we’ll be more active at times during the work week. There will be two separate storm systems to track.

The first will send showers and storms into the region starting Monday afternoon. We have been placed in the early severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

Stay tuned to the forecast for Monday as the weather could end up being pretty impactful. Most of the rain exits early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty quiet with cooler temperatures.

There are some model differences with the second system of the week. Right now, I’ve put equal scattered shower chances in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Either day could end up being wetter than the other, so check back for updates.