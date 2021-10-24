Warm end to the weekend precedes Monday cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – We enjoyed a tranquil, fall-like day to start the weekend on Saturday. While the weather stays quiet today, we will see a change in temperatures.

After starting in the 40s and 50s, we will warm up quickly to the 60s by lunchtime and peak in the 70s for highs during the afternoon.

Our forecast highs would be more typical of late September instead of late October!

Sunday's high temperatures

You can expect a fair amount of cloud cover to start the day, but the skies should clear out through the morning and into the afternoon. There also will be brief southerly breezes from time to time.

Monday afternoon could be fairly warm as well ahead of our next cold front. As the front moves in, we’ll see a line of showers and storms develop for the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a projection from our in-house (IBM GRAF) model of clouds, precipitation and temperatures at 6 p.m.

Future Tracker Monday 6 p.m.

The storms could be strong-to-severe, so you’ll want to stay weather aware tomorrow.

The primary threat in any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts, although we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes and/or large hail. It does not appear we’ll get enough rain to cause localized flooding with this system.

Monday afternoon/evening storm threats

Behind the front, look for drier and cooler weather for the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday run in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll have another system to deal with later in the week. It’s doubtful that this one will cause severe storms, but heavy rain will be possible.

Next two systems - Friday 3 p.m.

It’s not out of the question for this system and the rain associated with it to linger into the weekend. We know a lot of people have their eye on that timeframe for Halloween celebrations, so stay tuned for updates!