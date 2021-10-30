More rain today; drier by Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Although rain remains in the forecast today, coverage will be more isolated in coverage than yesterday. A majority of the rain will be focused west of the parkway, however that doesn’t completely rule out rain farther east.

Future Tracker

This afternoon, highs will run cooler as many of us struggle to get out of the 50s.

Today

If you’re doing any trick-or-treating this evening, here’s what you can expect.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast

Mountain rain can be expected Sunday morning, but the good news is that we dry out for your Halloween.

Future Tracker

Conditions may be windy at times on Halloween, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow's Wind

If you plan on trick-or-treating this Halloween, here’s what you can expect.