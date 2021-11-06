Chilly, but dry this weekend as high pressure keeps coastal low at bay

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! You’ll want to grab the ice scraper as you get your weekend started as temperatures have bottomed out in the 20s and 30s. There was a good deal of frost on my windshield this morning!

If you want to get a little exercise with your pup this morning, make sure you dress warmly. We’ll slowly warm from the 30 degree mark at 8 a.m. to the mid 40s by lunchtime. Hey, at least we’re staying dry!

Thanks to Lindsey Kennett for passing along this photo of her dog, Finley, for the forecast this morning! If you want to see your dog on Virginia Today, send me an email or hit me up on Facebook.

Dog walking forecast - Saturday

We’re tracking a coastal low pressure system that is expected to send a whole lot of rain to the Carolinas and eastern Virginia. Luckily for us, high pressure will keep the moisture at bay in our corner of the Commonwealth.

There is a chance that there could be a few more clouds across Lynchburg and Southside today, but it should be pretty sunny west of the Blue Ridge.

We’ll reach our high temperatures at 3 or 4 p.m. and those are expected to be in the 50s. Chilly!

Future Tracker - Saturday 4 p.m.

Temperatures should run more seasonable by Sunday afternoon as highs return to the 60s. This will be the start of a warm-up into the work week!

We’re expecting the warm-up to peak on Tuesday as many areas reach the 70s. High pressure to the south of us will be the primary reason for the more fall-like air.

What we're tracking - Tuesday 8 p.m.

The only rain chance of the week doesn’t arrive until Friday! It looks like a potent cold front could move in and send a good soaking our way. Stay tuned for updates as we get better information from the forecast models.

What we're tracking - Friday

Behind the front, we’re likely to cool down again into next weekend.