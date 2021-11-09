Near-record warmth before our next round of rain and cooler air

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Tuesday morning! It’s another chilly start outside as many of us wake up to the 30s and 40s. Don’t let the chilly air fool you though, as it’s expected to be a relatively warm day overall.

Once the sun rises at 6:53 a.m., we’ll see temperatures rapidly rise through the morning and into the midday and afternoon. Our highs are forecast to be within three to six degrees of records this afternoon!

Near-record warmth this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

One of the reasons we’re enjoying this unseasonable warmth is a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It appears the ridge will still be in place Wednesday, so we’ll see similar temperatures during the afternoon.

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re tracking a cold front that is projected to move through Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures on either side of the front should be a good bit cooler, but still pretty seasonable each afternoon.

What we're tracking - Thursday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The main impact the front will have? A nice soaking of rain. It looks like many of you will receive up to an inch as the front sweeps through. We don’t believe this will be enough to cause significant flooding concerns and it will be too cool for severe weather.

Ad

Weather impacts - Late Thursday into Friday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A reinforcing cold front will drop temperatures into this upcoming weekend. We’re looking at highs in the 40s and 50s, along with lows in the 30s. Hopefully, you didn’t put the warm winter coat too far back in the closet!