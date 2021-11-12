Whoosh! Tracking two rounds of wind, cold and mountain snow through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Just days ago, parts of the area were pushing 80°. While Friday is more of a transition day, the real change will be felt this weekend and early next week.

The first in a series of cold fronts is east of the area. We’re on the dry and breezy side Friday with ample sunshine. Expect high temperatures to mostly be in the 60s between about 1 and 4 p.m.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/12/2021

Temperatures dip into the 50s once high school football games get started, so make sure to dress accordingly. It won’t be as cold as last Friday, but that colder air is coming.

What you need for high school football games Friday evening

We start chilly Saturday with some snow on the west-facing slopes (Snowshoe and parts of Highland, Grayson and Bland Counties). For the rest of us, the wind will be the main factor. Gusts of 20-35 miles-per-hour will be common throughout the day.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Saturday, 11/13/2021

Make sure you bundle up, especially if you’re heading to the Virginia Tech game!

College football forecast for Saturday, 11/13/2021

We’ll start at or below freezing Sunday morning with a calmer wind. Don’t expect that to last long.

Another “clipper” brushes by the area, giving us another round of wind, cold air and mountain snow through midday Monday.

What we're tracking by Monday, 11/15/2021

While some flurries/snow showers could be seen in areas west of the Parkway Monday morning, the main thing is going to be the wind chill. Some parts of the area will feel like the teens first thing in the morning!

Wind chill by Monday morning, 11/15/2021

Looking long range, there’s nothing Earth-shattering in the upper level air pattern leading up to Thanksgiving. The Climate Prediction Center, therefore, is highlighting our area for near-average temperatures and precipitation.