Seasonably cool Sunday, then a drop in temperatures to start the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We’re wrapping up the long holiday weekend today with some pretty tranquil and seasonable weather.

After a chilly start, look for temperatures to warm into the 50s in many places by afternoon. The forecast highs are comparable to late November averages.

We’ll also have partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Sunday high temperatures

A weak cold front is expected to pass through the area today. On the backside of it, we may see some flurries or snow showers develop along the west-facing slopes tonight and Monday.

Most of us stay precipitation-free over the next 48 hours.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m.

Chilly high pressure settles in for Monday, which means you’ll notice a drop in temperatures.

Our forecast highs in the 40s would be more typical during mid-January than late November! We also expect plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week.

Brief cool-down - Monday

The cool-down will be brief as we expect temperatures to soar again starting Tuesday.

The fall air will be fully locked in by Thursday, as we expect that to be the warmest day of the week. How do the 60s sound?

Upper air pattern - Thursday 2 p.m.

Although we do have some small rain chances and extra clouds in the forecast later this week, we’re not expecting any big weather makers anytime soon.