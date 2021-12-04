Hang on tight! Riding the temperature roller coaster ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the first weekend in December. We’ll be riding the temperature roller coaster the next few days, so make sure you hang on tight!

To start the weekend, we will feel more like late October today as many of us see the thermometer rise to the 60s for the afternoon high.

We’ll also have a mix of sun and clouds and no rain, so it’s a perfect day to welcome the Candy Cane Express back to the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke.

Candy Cane Express forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Don’t get used to today’s warm weather as we’ll be about 15 degrees cooler on Sunday! The drop in temperature will bring us back to a more seasonable feel.

We’ll also have more clouds around, thanks to a wedge of high pressure to the northeast.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll get a nice ridge in the jet stream for Monday, allowing temperatures to warm back up. See what I said about the roller coaster temperature pattern!

Upper air pattern - Monday 11 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A Monday cold front will bring numerous clouds and the chance for scattered showers. Not everyone gets rain, but don’t be surprised if you need to pull the umbrella out at some point.

What we're tracking - Monday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, much cooler air gets settled in for the middle of the work week.

We’ll have another round of precipitation on Wednesday. At the moment, this looks like just a rain event but the forecast could change if there is more cold air in place.