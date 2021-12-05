The ‘wedge’ causes cloudier and cooler conditions for our Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Boy, we started the weekend with some really nice weather! Hope you had a chance to enjoy it, because conditions will be MUCH different today.

The changes are being caused by a weather set-up known as the “wedge.” High pressure located over New England will send east winds our way today. The air gets banked up against our mountains and causes more clouds and keeps temperatures down.

We’re running closer to December averages, instead of the 60s and 70s we’ve enjoyed lately.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The weather changes AGAIN on Monday. We’ll have a ridge in the jet stream, allowing temperatures to warm up to the 60s ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front sparks scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We’re not looking at huge rainfall totals but we’ll take anything we can get.

The next big thing - Monday's cold front (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, we’ll be much cooler on Tuesday. Look for morning lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s.

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It remains to be seen if the winter air will be locked in for Wednesday. If it is, we’ll have the potential for some snowflakes.

If we stay warmer, we’ll only end up with a chilly rain and/or some wintry mix. Here’s the two scenarios we’re weighing.

Two possible scenarios - Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Be sure to check back for updates as we get a better idea of Wednesday’s weather! The weather could be unsettled Friday and next weekend as well.