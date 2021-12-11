Unseasonable warmth, gusty winds and heavy rain combine for a dynamic Saturday forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! We’re getting the weekend off to a cool and cloudy start. The clouds are expected to hold for much of the day.

After the cool start, look for temperatures to warm up nicely for the midday and afternoon. In fact, we’ll be very close to record highs this afternoon!

Here’s the list of records for December 11, along with what we’re forecasting in Blacksburg, Covington, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville. This forecast is definitely giving me spring or fall vibes, instead of winter!

Near-record warmth - Saturday afternoon

The reason for the warm-up? Southerly breezes, which will carry warmer air into the region ahead of a cold front. The wind could be downright strong at times as the front sends showers and storms in during the afternoon and evening. We expect the wind to stay strong behind the front tonight.

Areas in tan on the map below are under a wind advisory starting at 10 a.m. today.

Wind alerts - 10 a.m. today - 6 a.m. Sunday

Some of you got beneficial rain on Friday and it appears the chances will be more widespread along today’s front.

It’s not out of the question for heavy rain to cause localized flooding this afternoon and/or evening. We’ll also be watching for strong wind gusts, but it does appear that tornadoes and hail are not in the cards with any storms later today.

Storm threats - later today

We’ll see a big cool-down behind the front tonight and many of you will wake up in the 20s and 30s on Sunday! Temperatures recover to seasonable December levels by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

What we're tracking - Sunday

After the brief cool-down to wrap up the weekend, we’ll warm right back up during the work week! Highs in the 50s and 60s are expected every day.

We’ll be joining much of the rest of the country under this large ridge in the jet stream. There are no signs of cooler air anywhere in the long-term forecast.