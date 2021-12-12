Long stretch of sunny weather begins as we’re wrapping up the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We started the weekend with incredibly active weather in Southwest and Central Virginia.

Danville set two daily records for unseasonable warmth Saturday: one for the morning low (51 degrees) and another for the afternoon high (73 degrees).

We also had strong wind gust reports and severe weather reports as the cold front pushed through.

You’re likely noticing some cooler temperatures as we get our Sunday started. After the chilly start, look for seasonable sunshine through the midday and afternoon.

Sunday's forecast highs compared to average (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You can thank high pressure moving in from the west for the bright skies. It appears this system will be persistent for much of the week, keeping us dry until at least Friday.

What we're tracking - Sunday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The exact location of the high pressure matters for our temperatures during the work week.

Once the high sinks south of the viewing area, the winds shift to the west and allow us to warm up.

What we're tracking - Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll be well above-average after today’s chilly air. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s all week, about 10 to 15 degrees above-average for this time of year.

Ad

Temperature trend - next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Early data is suggesting the return of rain chances Friday and next weekend, but it’s still too early to say for sure how many showers we could see.