Cold start gives way to a mild afternoon again on a sunny Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Layers were a good call on Monday as a cold morning gave way to mild afternoon temperatures under full sunshine. Look for more of the same today!

We’ll throw a frost alert your way first thing this morning as temperatures fell below freezing overnight for many of you. Give yourself a minute or two extra to utilize the ice scraper before you head to work or school.

Frost alert - Tuesday morning (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After the cold start, temperatures rise rapidly under the sun’s rays. We’re back in the 50s at lunchtime and hit our highs around 2 or 3 p.m.

Many of us will be close to 60 degrees for the high, which is anywhere from 9 to 14 degrees above-average for mid-December.

Forecast highs vs. average - Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for clear and cold conditions again tonight into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow is expected to be a slightly cloudier and also cooler day. Why? A weak wedge (also known as “in-situ cold air damming”) is expected to be the primary weather-maker.

Here’s what the surface map will look like tomorrow. High pressure to the east-northeast and cool southeast winds banked up against our mountains.

In-situ cold air damming set-up - Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wedge breaks in time for a warm-up on Thursday. Look for highs in the 60s in most locations.

Previous versions of the forecast featured small rain chances Thursday, but I have removed them. Looks like we’re dry with partly cloudy skies overhead.

What we're tracking - Thursday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shower chances are back in the forecast by Friday and Saturday as temperatures stay warm.

The exact location of frontal boundaries will determine just how wet we get on those two days.

What we're tracking - Friday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following Saturday’s front, we’re cooler for the second half of the weekend and early next week.