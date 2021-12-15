Trending slightly cooler Wednesday before our next warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday to you! We’re starting the day with temperatures similar to Tuesday, which means you may need the ice scraper to clear the frost from your windshield yet again.

After the cold start, temperatures will NOT warm as quickly as they did Monday and Tuesday. We’ll top out in the low to mid-50s for highs today.

Wednesday high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The reason for the cool-down? A weak “wedge” or cold air damming set-up. High pressure will be to our east-northeast and the flow around that system will be out of the southeast.

The southeast winds are projected to bank against the mountains, causing cooler temperatures. We’ll also have some extra clouds, but still SOME sun.

What the "wedge" means - Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wedge lets go of us for Thursday and the flow shifts to the southwest, allowing temperatures to rise.

What we're tracking - Thursday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re expecting temperatures to top out in the 60s in the afternoons through Saturday.

While Thursday appears dry, a few fronts in the vicinity could spark showers Friday and/or Saturday.

Ad

Following a cold front Saturday, we’re MUCH cooler by Sunday. It looks like we’ll stay closer to average with the temperatures into early next week.

5 day temperature trend - afternoon highs (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Previous versions of the forecast included the possibility of rain and/or freezing rain early next week, but the models have dropped those chances out. I have us completely dry Monday and Tuesday.