One more warm day before winter makes its swift return

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us received beneficial rain on Friday and as a result, we’re starting our Saturday with fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued along and south of 460 until 10 a.m. this morning.

Temperatures are quite warm by December standards this morning and the warmth will continue into this afternoon. Feeling more like October again!

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll have an opportunity for showers again today, but not everyone gets wet and it won’t be an all-day thing.

Here’s a snapshot of precipitation, cloud cover and temperatures at 4 p.m.

Future Tracker - Saturday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Scattered showers will be possible tonight and Sunday morning as well. I will say that the chances look higher in Southside to start the second half of the weekend.

Upper air pattern - Sunday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We won’t have much in the way of wintry weather or any other types of precipitation in the days leading up to Christmas.

The dry weather is partially due to the northern and southern branches of the jet stream being separated.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 12 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Hopefully you don’t get used to today’s warmth because we have some big changes in the temperature department coming.

Following today’s cold front, we are MUCH colder on Sunday and the wintry feel will stick with us into the new work week.