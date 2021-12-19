Showers to start your Sunday as we settle back into a cooler pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – The radar is lit up with green as I type this article Sunday morning as a front passes through the region.

We’re going to keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the morning hours into midday.

Hourly rain chances - Sunday

Our wettest region will be Southside and the driest will be the Highlands. Rain totals don’t appear to be very high, but we’ll take what we can get.

After the rain stops, we’ll see the clouds gradually clear out this afternoon.

Temperatures are not forecast to move much from morning to afternoon. The best we’ll do is the 40s and 50s for highs. Here’s a snapshot of what 3 p.m. could look like.

Future Tracker - Sunday 3 p.m.

We’ll be quiet overnight tonight with mostly clear skies overhead. Temperatures drop to the 20s by Monday morning.

Sunshine will be abundant to start the new work week, but it will be quite chilly outside. We’re looking at the mid to upper 40s for highs, close to average for mid-December.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Most of the week looks cool-to-chilly for temperatures, but there are some signs of a warm-up for Christmas weekend.

The long-range forecast models are picking up on a large ridge of high pressure by Saturday. The oranges and reds on the map below indicate temperatures well above-average.

Upper air pattern - Saturday

Due to this new forecast data, I’ve made some changes to our forecast for Christmas Day. We’re looking at temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above-average for the morning lows and afternoon highs.

The projected warmth kills any chance for a white Christmas. At the moment, I have mostly cloudy skies and low rain chances in the forecast for the holiday.

White or Green Christmas?

As we’re still six days away from Christmas, there could still be some tweaks to the outlook. Check back for updates!