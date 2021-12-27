Briefly cooler with clouds Monday before our next big warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – It was incredible just how warm this past holiday weekend was! In case you missed it, Christmas Day was a record-setter in Roanoke and another record was tied in Lynchburg.

All records stood on Sunday, but it was still quite warm with plenty of sunshine.

We’re seeing some changes on this Monday, namely some cooler temperatures to start the day. We’re running about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Sunday morning.

The cooler trend continues into the afternoon as our highs only reach the 50s. These levels are closer to “normal” for this time in December.

You can also expect many more clouds and perhaps a stray shower. Today’s weather is being driven by a “wedge” set-up, also known as a high pressure system over New England.

The wedge breaks in time for Tuesday, allowing temperatures to rise again. We’ll be back into the 60s across much of the area tomorrow. Look for similar cloud cover and shower chances with a warm front in the vicinity.

The wettest weather of the final days of 2021 will be brought by a Wednesday night/Thursday morning cold front.

There will likely be scattered showers during the daytime on either side of the front as well.

The next significant system we’re watching will come during the first weekend of 2022. We’re looking at a good shot of soaking rain along a cold front Sunday.

Something that many of you may be more interested in is the temperatures BEHIND that front. Early model data is hinting at a big cool-down for the first full week of 2022. Stay tuned!