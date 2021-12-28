Warming back up for the final days of 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – We had a wedge, or cold air damming, in place on Monday, leading to extra clouds and cooler temperatures.

The wedge has broken this morning and temperatures are running at levels well above-average for late December.

The warmer trend will continue into this afternoon as many of us peak in the 60s. We’ll also have mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a stray shower.

If you like this kind of warmth, you’ll be in luck for the rest of 2021 and flipping the calendar over to the new year!

Our highs are forecast to run in the 60s each day, which is more typical of what we would feel during the fall months. Our average highs are in the 40s this time of year.

Speaking of the new year, let’s look ahead to the festivities on New Year’s Eve!

When you’re prepping in the afternoon, we’re looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

Shower chances start to rise for dinnertime and into any party plans you have as we get closer to the ball drop at midnight. It won’t be a washout, but you may want to consider the rain gear with your New Year’s outfit.

Rain chances stay elevated through New Year’s Day and Sunday as temperatures stay well above average.

A front is expected to trigger a cool-down for early next week. Look for mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 40s! We’ll also dry out a bit for the first full week of 2022.