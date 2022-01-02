Winter is coming. Chance for accumulating snow increasing Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday.

We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!

Short and Sweet

The chance for snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is increasing.

Accumulations are likely with the highest totals in the mountains. There will be a sharp cutoff between “not that much” and “a good amount of snow.”

How heavily it falls will determine the role a warm and wet ground plays.

Detailed Forecast

Danville and Lynchburg each broke record highs Saturday afternoon, and the unseasonable warmth continues Sunday despite clouds in the area and a front that brought more beneficial rain Sunday morning.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

A second area of low pressure is going to ride this front and move into our area Sunday night into Monday morning. Meanwhile, cold air is slowly moving in from the west.

This means precipitation outside the mountains starts as rain overnight, with a period of sleet possible along and east of the Parkway. Snow starts in the higher elevations first and gradually comes down from there.

FutureTracker - overnight into early Monday morning

As the early morning hours wane on Monday, snow becomes the dominant type of precipitation and falls heavily at times.

FutureTracker - commute time Monday

The question then becomes: “Does this snow fall heavily enough to overcome such a warm and wet ground?” That’s been the trickiest part of this forecast.

New forecast data indicates more snow will fall. While our forecast takes some melting into account, it does appear as though snow will fall more heavily to overcome that warm and wet ground.

Snow accumulation forecast for Monday, 1-3-2022 as of 1-2-2022

We do think that most of what falls sticks to the grass, but some slick spots on the roads cannot be ruled out if snow falls heavily enough. While we aren’t superintendents, it appears as though changes will be made since the National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts.

Winter weather threats for Monday - 1/3/2022

Once this storm passes east, it will be windy at times Monday and cold with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 30s.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday - 1/3/2022

We’ll fall into the teens and 20s first thing Tuesday morning. If there’s any leftover slush, it will turn icy by then.

Please make sure you download our app to stay up to date on the latest forecast. Admittedly, this is a tricky one to nail down. We appreciate your patience and your trust.