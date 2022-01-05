Explaining all of the winter weather alerts ahead of Thursday night’s snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. – The first snowstorm of the season has come and gone, with many of you picking up a good chunk of the white stuff.

The next round is right around the corner as we expect many of you to see wintry weather late Thursday into early Friday. What’s different about this storm is the fact that the alerts that have been posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) have not been as uniform as they were on Monday.

As I write this, areas in purple on the map above are under a winter weather advisory. Pink means winter storm warning—which is what all of us were under Monday. The blue indicates a winter storm watch for Highland County and parts of Nelson County. Finally, if you see green on the map above, you are not currently under a winter weather alert, but snow is not out of the question.

We expect the winter storm watch to get changed to either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory. We’re waiting on collaboration from the NWS offices to make the change to our map.

Most of us are under a winter weather advisory. The NWS says this alert means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties and to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Use caution while driving.

Winter storm warnings are issued when much more snow is in the imminent. These situations make for very difficult travel. In addition, NWS is advertising extreme cold wind chills that could cause hypothermia without taking precaution.

