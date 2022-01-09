Freezing rain for some, liquid rain for most on a soggy Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – After a sunny, but chilly Saturday, we’re expecting MUCH different weather to wrap up the second weekend of 2022.

Temperatures are up 10 to 25 degrees this morning compared to where we started yesterday and look for the warmer trend to continue with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

You might be a little surprised to hear about the possibility of wintry weather on a “warmer” day, but it’s true... somewhat. There’s a brief window this morning for freezing rain to fall in the Highlands before temperatures warm up.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has posted a winter weather advisory for counties like Alleghany, Bath and Rockbridge until 11 a.m. Light icy glazes will be possible on the roads, so take it slow if you’re getting your Sunday off to an early start.

Freezing rain impact - This morning in the Highlands

If you are not under a winter weather advisory, you’re just looking at plain old liquid rain today. The chances will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day.

Specifically in the Roanoke Valley, we expect chances to peak in the afternoon and early evening. Bring your rain gear today!

Hourly rain chances - Roanoke Valley

Rain chances go down rapidly tonight and skies clear out by Monday, but it’ll be cold out there! In addition to the cooler air, we’ll have northwest breezes to contend with to start the new work week.

Monday high temperatures

The northwest breezes could provide enough “oomph” for some snow in the western mountains. Most of us just see sunshine on Monday, though.

Northwest flow snow - Monday

After another chilly day on Tuesday, temperatures moderate some for the middle of the week.

We’ll have to look out for some more active weather with extra clouds and precipitation chances later.