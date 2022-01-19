Improving road conditions as temperatures warm Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A big story in the wake of our most recent winter storm has been the conditions of the roads in Southwest and Central Virginia.

Due to temperatures falling into the 20s overnight, you may encounter black ice and/or slush during your commute first thing this morning.

As temperatures warm up, I believe we’ll see a lot of improvement with the road conditions. We’re heading into the 40s across the region.

Extra clouds are expected today ahead of our next cold front. It appears any rain is likely to hold off until the evening and overnight.

Wednesday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front is expected to stall in our vicinity Thursday and cold air will chase any precipitation that is able to form.

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected, but the odds of any big snow accumulations is low.

What we're tracking - Thursday 9 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The cold air source is locked in for Friday and another system will ride up the stalled front from the southwest.

We’re likely to see at least SOME snow Friday and Friday night, but I don’t believe we’ll get as much as our most recent winter storm.

Ad

What we're tracking - Friday 9 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If the storm tracks a little further west, it could be a bigger snowmaker for our corner of the Commonwealth. Look for a first call on snowfall totals later today on 10 News.

Here’s the odds of wintry weather over the next three days.

Odds of wintry weather - Next three days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The Friday system clears out pretty quickly and we’ll be left with quiet and chilly conditions for much of the weekend.