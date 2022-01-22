No winter storms to track! Quiet, but cold conditions reign this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the coldest morning of the season thus far! As of 6 a.m., Roanoke has dropped to 14 degrees, beating out January 8′s low of 15 degrees.

The warm winter coat will come in handy all day long as temperatures only climb to the 30s across the region. Tough to melt any of that snow with the cold air!

Saturday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There is some good news to take away from the forecast: it will be mostly sunny outside today! High pressure in between storm systems is providing the cloudless skies.

What we're tracking - Saturday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures go slightly warmer on Sunday and we’ll see a few more clouds around, thanks to a front to the north of the region.

The front could spark mountain snow Sunday and Sunday night. Most of us miss out on the precipitation.

What we're tracking - Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The next best shot at precipitation for most of us will come Tuesday. It will all depend on whether the cold air and moisture sources can come together for rain and/or snow.

What's next - Tuesday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There will be another small rain and/or snow chance Friday, but there don’t appear to be any major winter storms in the forecast this week.