A few mountain snow chances to track; otherwise, quiet weather reigns

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re coming off one of the coldest days in recent memory, especially if you take the morning low into account!

Blacksburg’s low on Saturday was three degrees, which was the coldest they have felt since January 22, 2019! Roanoke and Lynchburg also saw the mercury drop to levels that have been missing for three years.

The afternoon highs were in the 30s Saturday, so we didn’t get much melting of the leftover snow. More melting is in the forecast today as highs reach the 40s across much of the region.

The warmer trend will continue into the new work week as highs hit the 40s or potentially 50s through Tuesday. Following a Tuesday front, we’ll cool down again Wednesday and Thursday.

Long-range models are hinting at more cold air as we wrap up the month of January in the six-to-ten day timeframe.

There won’t be much precipitation to track over the next seven days. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if many of you missed out on rain and/or snow completely.

We do want to alert folks in our western mountains to a few light snow chances over the next 48 hours.

It appears there will be a brief period of snow this evening and tonight, but it should be wrapped up by Monday morning.

There will be another opportunity for mountain snow Monday and Monday night. This one may linger into the early stages of Tuesday.

A couple of inches could accumulate at places like Snowshoe and Quinwood.

If you don’t live in the western mountains, enjoy the quiet weather the next few days!