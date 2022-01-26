Everyone is likely to see some snow starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s a look at our first call map for this weekend’s forecasted snow.

While this was not an easy forecast, this could very well be the simplest snow map we’ve ever made.

As you can see, our map has everyone in the 1-3″ range for snow from late Friday into early Saturday.

While Friday starts dry, by the early afternoon we can expect to see a rain/snow mix.

The snow will be moving west to east across the region into Friday night.

While we typically see more snow in the mountains and less towards the Piedmonts, I don’t think that’s the case this time as everyone is in that 1-3″ range.

Within that timeframe, it looks like the most snow falls on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, you’re likely to find some slick roads.

What you certainly can expect on Saturday is a very windy day.

Peak wind gusts could be 30-50 miles per hour in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. To the east, gusts could be in the 25-40 mph range.

There could be the chance for some power outages, not because of the snow, but rather the strong gusts of wind.