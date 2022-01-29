Bitter cold and wind Saturday as our latest storm system pulls away from the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning! Besides some leftover flurries, we’re mainly done with the snow that moved into the region Friday into Friday night.

Our snowfall forecast of 1-3″ panned out pretty well! Here’s a look at some totals around the area.

Snowfall totals - Friday & Friday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There could be some icy patches on area roadways this morning in the wake of the wintry weather. I believe the roads will improve as the sun comes out later this morning.

The big story of the weather today will be the bitter cold and wind on the backside of our storm system.

It wouldn’t be a shock for some of us to feel gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times. The wind stays breezy this evening and tonight.

Today's wind (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Actual temperatures are likely to be in the 20s during the day today, then the teens overnight tonight. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder!

The best some of us will do for the “feels like” temperatures will be 0°.

Saturday wind chill - zone by zone (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind won’t be as strong Sunday and temperatures won’t be quite as cold. A disturbance to the north will produce extra clouds and some mountain snow.

Ad

The focus will shift to warming temperatures as we head into the new work week. By Groundhog Day, we’re getting back into the 40s and 50s!