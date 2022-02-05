Bundle up! Cold, but sunny for the first weekend in February

It's going to be cold but sunny for the first weekend in February.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re coming off a relatively mild stretch of weather by early-February standards.

We saw a good bit of rain Thursday and Friday as a cold front slowly passed through the region.

The front is well east of the forecast area this morning and temperatures are much colder for our weekend!

You’ll want to dress warmly throughout your Saturday as temperatures only peak in the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Two other things you need to know about today’s weather: light snow across the western mountains this morning and northwest breezes.

It appears the wind will be strongest in the morning and let up later on.

Any stronger gusts will make it feel colder than the actual temperatures.

Today' wind - hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In previous versions of the forecast, we mentioned the possibility of wintry weather on Sunday. I want to reassure you that that’s no longer expected.

A big thing we look for when forecasting wintry weather is whether the northern and southern branches of the jet stream mesh, providing cold air and moisture.

It does not appear that will be happening on Sunday, so no worries with snow or any other types of precipitation.

Upper level winds & precip. - Sunday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The big story during the work week will be a rise in temperatures!

We have a big dip in the jet stream this weekend, but as the jet lifts and flattens out north of us, we’ll see temperatures get back closer to “normal.”

Look for highs in the 40s and 50s throughout the workweek.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There won’t be much precipitation to track during the workweek. I would say the best odds for rain will come Monday, mainly in Southside.