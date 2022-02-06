Sunny, cold conditions to wrap up weekend; rain for some on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Cold sunshine has been the story so far this weekend and we’re looking at more of the same for your Sunday.

If there is some good news to pass along, at least the wind isn’t as strong today! We won’t have as much of a bite to the air and temperatures are expected to run about five degrees warmer than Saturday. We’re still below average for early February, though.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The reason we’re so sunny today? High pressure! The sinking air around the system to the northeast will keep us cloud-free.

Future Tracker Sunday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Extra clouds are in the forecast for Monday, due to a coastal low to the south and east and a cold front approaching from the west.

The front is expected to guide the low AWAY from the forecast area, keeping most of us dry. The best odds of scattered showers will be in the New River Valley and Southside.

Future Tracker Monday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the middle of the week. The 50s will feel so nice after all the cold this weekend!

Temperature trend - next five days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for small precipitation chances and extra clouds Thursday, Friday and next weekend.