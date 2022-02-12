Get ready! Saturday warmth to be followed by cold, light snow Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been such a nice stretch of weather in our corner of the Commonwealth! Friday was the peak of the warm temperatures as many saw highs in the 60s.

I don’t think our Saturday will be QUITE as warm, but we’re still well above-average with highs in the 50s and 60s.

You can also expect more clouds around today ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday high temperatures

Spotty rain will be possible starting this evening and could become more widespread overnight. Eventually, colder temperatures will work their way into the area, which will change the precipitation over to snow.

Here’s what clouds, precipitation and temperatures could look like at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Future Tracker - Sunday 6 a.m.

The snow will be wrapping up towards the middle of the day. We’re not expecting big totals for much of the area, perhaps 0-1″.

The forecast models are hinting at a bullseye of 1-3″ in the mountains north of Lynchburg. That’s where a winter storm watch is in effect.

Snow accumulation - Super Bowl Sunday

Once the snow wraps up, the story will be the cold. Our highs will only be in the 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

The cold will stick with us into Valentine’s Day. We’re issuing a cuddle alert for you and your sweetie!

Valentine's Day planner

It’s not going to stay cold forever, though. We expect temperatures to gradually warm back up by Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper air pattern - Thursday 2 p.m.

Most of the week looks precipitation-free, however, we could have some rain to deal with late Thursday into Friday.