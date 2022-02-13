Heads up! Snow showers move in before the Big Game kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! We’re tracking snow showers which are moving west to east into the forecast area.

The primetime for snow will be the morning hours, so keep that in mind if you need to make any last minute preparations for your Super Bowl party.

We could see a transition to a rain/snow mix towards midday before all of the precipitation wraps up this afternoon. Here’s a timeline of precipitation chances for the Roanoke Valley.

Hourly rain/snow chances - Roanoke Valley (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Snow accumulations will be minor for most of us. The best places like Roanoke, Blacksburg, Martinsville and Danville can hope for is around an inch.

Refer to the map at the top of this article for what you can expect in your town.

Temperatures will run much colder this afternoon than in recent days. We’re looking at the 30s and 40s for highs, levels below-average for mid-February.

Sunday's highs - Average vs. forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The cold air sticks with us into Valentine’s Day. You’ll want to hug your sweetheart extra tight to keep warm!

Temperatures start in the teens and 20s, then rise into the 30s and 40s for highs during the afternoon. We’ll stay dry all day.

Valentine's Day forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The cold air won’t be here forever, though. The dip in the jet stream we have now will erode and we’ll get a nice ridge by Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll peak with highs in the 50s and 60s by then. In addition to the warmer air, we’ll see rain return to the forecast by Thursday.