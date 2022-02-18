Spring-like warmth exits as winter chill returns for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After a brief reprieve from winter chill, we’re right back at it again. A strong cold front moving through the area takes us down into the 30s and 40s through Friday afternoon.
The wind adds insult to injury Friday, and it will be at its strongest (30-45 mph gusts) through about midday. We’ll still be breezy by the afternoon with the wind letting up a bit at night.
We’re caught in between high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east Saturday, allowing the wind to surge once again with gusts in excess of 30 mph for parts of the area.
With that, we expect to be seasonably cold and sunny Saturday. Sunday starts in the teens across much of the area, before sunshine brings us back into the 40s and 50s.
Warmer than average weather returns through at least the first half of next week, thanks to a southwest wind flow. That, in addition to a nagging front to the west, will mean almost a daily chance for showers from Tuesday through Friday.