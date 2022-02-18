Spring-like warmth exits as winter chill returns for the weekend

From spring to winter in less than a day

ROANOKE, Va. – After a brief reprieve from winter chill, we’re right back at it again. A strong cold front moving through the area takes us down into the 30s and 40s through Friday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures for Friday, 2/18/2022

The wind adds insult to injury Friday, and it will be at its strongest (30-45 mph gusts) through about midday. We’ll still be breezy by the afternoon with the wind letting up a bit at night.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 2/18/2022

We’re caught in between high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east Saturday, allowing the wind to surge once again with gusts in excess of 30 mph for parts of the area.

3-day wind meter through Sunday, 2/20/2022

With that, we expect to be seasonably cold and sunny Saturday. Sunday starts in the teens across much of the area, before sunshine brings us back into the 40s and 50s.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 2/19 and 2/20/2022

Warmer than average weather returns through at least the first half of next week, thanks to a southwest wind flow. That, in addition to a nagging front to the west, will mean almost a daily chance for showers from Tuesday through Friday.

