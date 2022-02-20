Cool again Sunday, but our next warm-up is not far away!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with chilly sunshine, along with gusty westerly winds. The peak gust was felt in Rugby, where the wind reached 52 miles per hour at one point!

We will take the strong winds out of the forecast for your Sunday, but the cool sunshine will continue.

Look for highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, along with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure is overhead today, which is keeping the temperatures on the cool side and our skies bright.

As the high shifts offshore Monday, we’ll see a southerly wind drive in warmer air. Highs for Presidents’ Day hit the upper 50s and low 60s, about 10 degrees above-average!

The warm-up peaks on Wednesday as some areas could reach the low 70s.

We have Roanoke forecast at 68°, which is a high temperature more typical for early April. An early taste of spring!

In addition to the warmer air, we’ll throw some rain into the mix at times this week. Tuesday and Thursday appear to be the wettest days as it stands now.

Here’s a projection of how much rain we could get from the American (GFS) model.

It appears we’ll settle back into a quiet and chilly pattern by the start of next weekend.