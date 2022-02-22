Wetter pattern gets kicked off as temperatures stay warm Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our next storm system is starting to send rain into our western areas first thing this Tuesday morning.

Make sure you have an umbrella with you as the showers spread to the east the next few hours.

Here are the hour-by-hour chances in the Roanoke Valley. We expect the morning and midday to be the wettest parts of the day.

Hourly rain chances - Tuesday in the Roanoke Valley (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll get a lull in the action during the afternoon and evening, allowing temperatures to warm up. We’re in the 60s across much of the region again.

Tuesday high temperatures - Average vs. forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Another round of rain moves in overnight. This batch will be with us through parts of your Wednesday morning.

All told over the next 24+ hours, we’re looking at up to an inch of rain in most locations.

Rainfall forecast - Through Wednesday morning (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There could be slightly higher rainfall totals in our western mountains, causing a small risk for localized flooding.

Wednesday is looking like another warm day with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Don’t get used to it, though! We’re cooling down behind a cold front into Thursday.

Ad

What we're tracking - Thursday 7 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also have more rain to deal with Thursday into Friday. After a brief warm-up Friday, look for chilly and mostly quiet weather over the weekend.