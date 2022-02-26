Chilly weekend ahead with a chance of rain/snow for some Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – After a temperature roller coaster the past few days, we’re settling into a chilly pattern for the final weekend in February.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start the day and we’ll only hit the 40s to near 50 degrees for highs in the afternoon.

You can also expect more clouds than sun for your Saturday.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A storm system will pass to the south of us on Sunday and we’ll have our cold air source to the north. The dividing line between precipitation and no precipitation is basically right over our area!

What we're tracking - Sunday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The best odds for rain and perhaps a little snow will be in the New River Valley and Southside. The chances go down as you move further north.

Who sees rain and/or snow Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tomorrow’s precipitation chances will be the only ones over the next seven days.

The big story during the work week will be a warming trend. We’re feeling pretty comfortable as we flip the calendar over to March.