Spring air stays locked in Sunday; tracking our next front for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The calendar may say early March, but this weekend has felt more like April or May so far! Your Saturday was very comfortable and sunny.

Following a warm front, the spring-like air has been drawn in by southerly breezes and we have more of those in the forecast for your Sunday.

Look for sustained winds between five and fifteen miles per hour, with stronger gusts possible at times.

Today's wind - Sustained and gusts

Another reason for the warmth? A big ridge in the upper air pattern. You can see on the graphic below that the jet stream is well north of the forecast region today.

Upper air pattern - Sunday 6 p.m.

In addition to the warm breezes, look for mostly cloudy skies and small shower chances to wrap up the weekend.

The warm-up peaks on Monday ahead of our next cold front! Some of you will see highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase later in the day and into the nighttime period. There is the possibility of thunderstorms along the front and isolated strong wind gusts.

Future Tracker - Monday 6 p.m.

Behind the front, we dry out on Tuesday but it will be much cooler! It will qualify as a strong cold front as the high temperature drops 20 degrees from Monday to Tuesday.

Next cold front strength - Monday into Tuesday

Temperatures generally stay on the cool side for the rest of the week. The next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday.