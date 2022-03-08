Cooler and quieter weather Tuesday; another round of rain moves in at night

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question that the weather was VERY active on Monday with the warmth, wind and storms we dealt with.

The cold front that was causing the wild weather has moved to the east and high pressure to the west is becoming our dominant weather maker for today.

You can expect cooler temperatures, but also quieter skies and winds.

Tuesday high temperatures

The respite from active weather will be brief, as our next storm system will send the next round of rain our way by tonight.

It could be cold enough in the Highlands to see a burst of snow as well. All other zones are looking wet, not white.

Future Tracker - Wednesday 6 p.m.

The rain sticks around into Wednesday, with the wettest weather coming in the morning. Drier, but chilly conditions are expected for the afternoon and evening.

All told, most of us will receive between 0.5 and one inch of rain through Wednesday.

Rainfall forecast through Wednesday

We have removed rain chances from the forecast Thursday and Friday and it actually looks like we’ll warm up nicely by the end of the work week. Look for highs in the 60s by Friday.

The next cold front will move in over the weekend. At the moment, it appears we’ll have a good chance of rain and/or snow on Saturday.

The next big thing - Saturday

Behind the front, we’ll have a blast of wintry air. Look for lows in the teens and 20s Sunday morning!