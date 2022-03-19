Quite breezy this weekend as strong cold front sweeps through the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are running at pretty comfortable levels as we’re getting the weekend started. It’s a five to fifteen degree warm-up compared to Friday morning.
The warm trend continues through the midday and into the afternoon. We’ll be about fifteen degrees above-average for today’s highs.
An approaching cold front is sparking extra clouds and the possibility for isolated showers this morning. We’ll get a touch more sunshine and dry weather by afternoon.
The front will also cause the wind to strengthen today. Sustained winds run between five and fifteen miles per hour. Gusts will be stronger from time to time.
The wind could be even stronger on the backside of the front Sunday. We’ll also see a drop in temperatures and humidity.
The weather will be pretty quiet through Monday and Tuesday, but it gets active again by midweek.
A piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help cause the risk for heavy rain by Wednesday.