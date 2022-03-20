Spring begins with windy and cooler weather, but temperatures bounce back soon

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a warm final day of winter with many areas reaching the 70s for highs! Spring will officially begin at 11:33 a.m. today.

The new season will come with wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow, not exactly what some of us were hoping for!

Let’s talk about the wind first, which will be out of the northwest all day. I believe it will be sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour, but gust much higher than that occasionally.

Sustained wind vs. gusts - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The northwest winds are carrying cooler air into the region. We’re about 5 to 15 degrees cooler this morning than Saturday morning.

The difference in temperatures could be even more pronounced this afternoon! Roanoke hit a high of 77 on Saturday, but we’ll only make it to 60 today.

Hey Speedwell, Goshen, Hollins, Lovingston and Halifax, here’s your small town shout-out.

Small town shout-out - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Most of the area will see skies clearing out and no precipitation today, but I do have to warn folks in our West Virginia communities of some snow!

You can tell from the map below that the accumulations will be pretty light.

Northwest flow snow - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

High pressure shifts south and southeast of the area for Monday and Tuesday, allowing temperatures to warm up.

Many areas will reach the 60s or low 70s each day. We’ll also enjoy sunshine and dry conditions.

Future Tracker - Monday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The dry weather won’t last forever though as a strong storm system impacts us Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Heavy rain will be possible. Take a look at the map below for possible totals where you live.

Rainfall forecast - Wednesday & Wednesday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We should dry out again as we wrap up the work week Thursday and Friday.