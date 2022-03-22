WATCH: Truck gets caught in Texas tornado, drives away like nothing happened

A tornado in Texas took a truck for quite the wild ride.
The video above, from Brian Emfinger/LSM, shows the red pickup truck getting caught in the twister as it crossed the road.
The truck is blown over spins around and then returned to the upright position.
A few seconds later, the driver drives away.
The tornado hit the city of Elgin, a suburb of Austin, injuring at least three people and destroying dozens of homes and businesses.