WATCH: Truck gets caught in Texas tornado, drives away like nothing happened

The video above shows the red pickup truck getting caught in the twister as it crossed the road on Monday, March 22, 2022. Credit: Brian Emfinger / LSM

A tornado in Texas took a truck for quite the wild ride.

The video above, from Brian Emfinger/LSM, shows the red pickup truck getting caught in the twister as it crossed the road.

The truck is blown over spins around and then returned to the upright position.

[Powerful storm produces severe weather threat from Southern Plains to Southeast]

A few seconds later, the driver drives away.

[Significant severe threat in the Deep South leads to more rain here Wednesday]

The tornado hit the city of Elgin, a suburb of Austin, injuring at least three people and destroying dozens of homes and businesses.