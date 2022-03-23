Tracking soaking rain and possible severe storms for your Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! We’ve enjoyed very nice weather to start the work week but things will be changing today.

The changes will be caused by a strong storm system that has been lashing the South with severe weather for a couple of days.

We’ll see rain increase as the morning goes along. It should be pretty widespread starting midday and stay that way through the afternoon and evening.

We will see our severe weather risk increase by the afternoon and evening. I do want to let you know that our chances of dangerous weather are LOWER than what the South has seen lately.

We still need to watch out for an isolated storm or two carrying the risk for wind, hail, tornadoes and flooding.

Most of us get up to an inch of rain over the next 24 hours or so, but there could be some isolated higher amounts.

Thursday looks like a much drier day and we’ll see temperatures get boosted back into the low 70s in many areas.

Don’t get used to the warm stuff, because a parade of fronts will cool us down into the weekend.

We also will deal with wind at times and some west-slope snow.